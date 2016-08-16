Six Day a week01628782818 | 07737231522
“The best garage in Maidenhead. Definitely recommend.”
Anonymous
“Finally, a garage that helps to keep my car running without piling on the charges all the time., professional and knowledgeable… the staffs are really helpful.”
Dewinta
“The guys at Six Bay did a great job – it’s good to have a garage you know you can rely on to do the job properly and fairly.”
Bryn
We provide both scheduled and major servicing and health-checks for all types of cars, making us the number one choice for people who need a reliable and honest team.
Six Bay provides an experienced team and extensive facilities to help get your MOT renewals done on time and within budget..
We continually invest in up to date technology and facilities, which means our customers receive the highest level of workmanship and customer care. Six Bay deals with regular and major servicing, MOT renewals, tyres, brakes and exhausts. Every member of our skilled team understands the importance of delivering on our promises so our customers keep returning.
Get in touch with us today see why our customers keep coming back. Click here to contact us.