Comprehensive 50-point check with every service

Covering every aspect of your vehicle including pre-engine, under-the-bonnet, raised vehicle, lowered vehicle, road testing and service reset.

Approved Taxi and Hackney Carriage MOT Provider

Six Bay is contracted by Maidenhead Council to provide MOT's and Certificates of Compliance for the Testing of Private Hire and Hackney Carriage Vehicles for the Borough.

Comprehensive Servicing for Just £60       (online price)

From timing belts to tyres and brake fluids to fuel filters, we undertake a 50-point check covering every aspect of your motor vehicle.

Renew your MOT for just £25 while you wait (online price)

We take care of minor issues as part of the service and provide you with a list of recommendations to keep you motoring safely.
 

Speedy Car Servicing Assured

We provide both scheduled and major servicing and health-checks for all types of cars, making us the number one choice for people who need a reliable and honest team.

Six Bay provides an experienced team and extensive facilities to help get your MOT renewals done on time and within budget..

Six Bay – The name speaks all

Professional & Affordable Car Servicing in Maidenhead

We continually invest in up to date technology and facilities, which means our customers receive the highest level of workmanship and customer care. Six Bay deals with regular and major servicing, MOT renewals, tyres, brakes and exhausts.  Every member of our skilled team understands the importance of delivering on our promises so our customers keep returning.

Get in touch with us today see why our customers keep coming back. Click here to contact us.

